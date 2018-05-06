Wolves And Lady Tigers Top Final 4A West Standings

The regular season of 4A West Conference soccer play wrapped up Saturday with the Green River Wolves and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers ending the season on top of their respective divisions. With their first place finishes, both teams earned a number one seed in the upcoming 4A Regional Soccer Tournament in Green River as well as automatic spots in the 4A State Tournament.

Advertisement

4A West Boys:

Green River 8-1-1 (25 points) 12-2-2 Overall

Kelly Walsh 7-2-1 (22 points) 11-3-2 Overall

Rock Springs 6-4-0 (18 points) 11-5-0 Overall

Natrona 4-5-0-1 (13 points) 7-7-1 Overall

Jackson 3-6-0-1 (10 points) 6-8-1 Overall

Evanston 1-7-0-2 (5 points) 2-13-1 Overall

Advertisement

4A West Girls:

Rock Springs 9-0-1 (28 points) 13-1-1 Overall

Kelly Walsh 8-2-0 (24 points) 11-4-1 Overall

Jackson 6-3-1 (19 points) 9-4-2 Overall

Natrona 4-6-0 (12 points) 4-8-1 Overall

Green River 2-7-0-1 (7 points) 5-11-0-1 Overall

Evasnton 0-10-0 (0 points) 2-13-2 Overall