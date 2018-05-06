Wolves And Lady Tigers Top Final 4A West Standings

The regular season of 4A West Conference soccer play wrapped up Saturday with the Green River Wolves and the Rock Springs Lady Tigers ending the season on top of their respective divisions. With their first place finishes, both teams earned a number one seed in the upcoming 4A Regional Soccer Tournament in Green River as well as automatic spots in the 4A State Tournament.
4A West Boys:
Green River 8-1-1 (25 points) 12-2-2 Overall
Kelly Walsh 7-2-1 (22 points) 11-3-2 Overall
Rock Springs 6-4-0 (18 points) 11-5-0 Overall
Natrona 4-5-0-1 (13 points) 7-7-1 Overall
Jackson 3-6-0-1 (10 points) 6-8-1 Overall
Evanston 1-7-0-2 (5 points) 2-13-1 Overall
4A West Girls:
Rock Springs 9-0-1 (28 points) 13-1-1 Overall
Kelly Walsh 8-2-0 (24 points) 11-4-1 Overall
Jackson 6-3-1 (19 points) 9-4-2 Overall
Natrona 4-6-0 (12 points) 4-8-1 Overall
Green River 2-7-0-1 (7 points) 5-11-0-1 Overall
Evasnton 0-10-0 (0 points) 2-13-2 Overall
