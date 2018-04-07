Wolves And Tigers Into Semi-Finals Of Green River Tournament

The 2018 Todd Mallonek Southwest Invitational soccer tournament moves into it’s final day today at both Wolves Stadium and Green River High School. Yesterday was a good day of local teams as both Green River and Rock Springs won their opening two matches to move into this morning’s semi-final matches.

Host Green River opened play with a 4-0 win over Riverton and then scored a 1-0 win over Buffalo in the second round to set up today’s semi-final match agsinst Lander who defeated both Pinedale and Star Valley 2-0. This morning’s Green River/Lander semi-final match will be at 11:30 at Wolves Stadium.

The Rock Springs Tigers remained undefeated on the year with 6-0 win over Douglas in their opening match and followed that with a 5-3 win over Torrington. Today at 11:30, the Tigers will face Worland at GRHS. Worland received a bye in their opening match and defeated Rawlins 2-0 to move into today’s semi-finals.

The championship match is schedule for 5:30 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.