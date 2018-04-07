Latest

Wolves And Tigers Into Semi-Finals Of Green River Tournament

April 7, 2018

Grant Cobb head butts the ball away from an opponent.

The 2018 Todd Mallonek Southwest Invitational soccer tournament moves into it’s final day today at both Wolves Stadium and Green River High School.  Yesterday was a good day of local teams as both Green River and Rock Springs won their opening two matches to move into this morning’s semi-final matches.

Host Green River opened play with a 4-0 win over Riverton and then scored a 1-0 win over Buffalo in the second round to set up today’s semi-final match agsinst Lander who defeated both Pinedale and Star Valley 2-0.  This morning’s Green River/Lander semi-final match will be at 11:30 at Wolves Stadium.

The Rock Springs Tigers remained undefeated on the year with 6-0 win over Douglas in their opening match and followed that with a 5-3 win over Torrington.  Today at 11:30, the Tigers will face Worland at GRHS.  Worland received a bye in their opening match and defeated Rawlins 2-0 to move into today’s semi-finals.

The championship match is schedule for 5:30 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.

