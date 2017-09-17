Wolves Boys And Girls Tennis Finish Third At Regionals

The South Regional Tennis Tournament was completed yesterday in Cheyenne. The two day tournament saw the Green River Boys finish in third place in the team standings with 38 points, while the Rock Springs Boys finished seventh with 8 points. Cheyenne Central finished first in a tie breaker with Laramie as both teams scored 52 points.

In the girl’s competition, Green River finished third in the team scores with 38 points and Rock Springs was sixth with 14 points. Cheyenne Central won the tournament with 67 points with East second at 39 points.

Here are some individual results:

Patrick Marchal (Green River) 1st place Boys #2 Singles

Atkins/Christensen (Green River) 2nd place Boys #1 Doubles

Anderson/McKeehan (Green River) Winners of Consolation Bracket Boy #3 Doubles

Laura Cecilia (Green River) 2nd place Girls #1 Singles

Palmer/Sharp (Green River) Winners of Consolation Bracket #1 Girls

Pope/Harrison (Green River) Winners of Consolation Bracket #2 Girls

Kimball/Beutel (Green River) Winners of Consolation Bracket #3 Girls

Those qualifying for the 2017 Tennis State Champion Tournament will compete in Gillette next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.