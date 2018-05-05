Wolves Boys Soccer Stays In Contention For 4A West Soccer Title

The Green River Wolves boys soccer team got a key road victory yesterday with a 1-0 overtime win against Casper Natrona. The win ups the Wolves 4A West Conference mark to 7-1-1, good for 22 conference points and allows them to stay in a first place tie with Casper Kelly Walsh. The Trojans have an an identical 7-1-1 conference record after their 3-2 win over Rock Springs yesterday.

As scheduling luck would have it, the conference title will be decided today when Green River meets Kelly Walsh at noon in Casper. Today’s game will be both teams final regular season match.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs (5-4) will conclude their season today at Casper Natrona (4-5). That match will have seeding implications for next week’s 4A West Regional Tournament in Green River.