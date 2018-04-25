Wolves Break Into Top Five, Tigers and Lady Tigers Both In Latest Soccer Polls

The WyoPreps.com 4A Coaches and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Poll is out. In the Boys poll, Rock Springs falls to number four this week while the Green River Wolves, after last week’s win over Rock Springs, move up to the number five spot. Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central and Casper Kelly Walsh are the top three teams in the Boys poll.

In the 4A Girls poll, the Lady Tigers stay at number three this week behind Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin. Laramie and Casper Kelly Walsh round out the top five. Green River did not receive and votes in this week’s poll.

To see the complete 4A poll and 3A poll click here to go to WyoPreps.com.