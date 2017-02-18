Wolves Crown Three Individual Champions at Wrestling Regionals

The Green River Wolves had three individual champions but Casper Natrona ended up winning the team title at the 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament in Green River.
The Mustangs tallied 214.5 points to the Wolves 206.5 points. Rock Springs, the first day leader, ended up in third place with 181 points. Casper Kelly Walsh was fourth with 159 points followed by Evanston with 151.5 and Jackson with 51 points.
(Gage Byers (GR) in white defeated Ashton Dupape (RS) for 120 pound title)
(Jordan Tucker (GR) in white defeated John Nowland (RS) for the 220 pound title)
Green River individual champions were Justin Flores (113), Gage Byers (126 and Jordan Tucker (220). Rock Springs did not have an individual champion.
Here are the Wolves and Tigers who placed in the top four of their weight class:
106 – Cyro Montoya (GR) 2nd
113 – Justin Flores (GR) 1st, Trevor Metcalf (RS) 3rd
120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) 2nd
126 – Gage Beyers (GR) 1st, Ashton Dupape (RS) 2nd, Cole Seymore (RS) 3rd
132 – RJ Stassinos (RS) 3rd. Chase Peppers (RS) 4th
138 – Kaycee Cochran (GR) 2nd, Tanner Adam (GR) 4th
145 – Eric Clingenpeel (GR) 4th
152 – Wyatt Yenney (RS) 3rd
160 – Thomas Rezzonico (RS) 3rd, Nick Froats (GR) 4th
170 – Brayden Stassinos (RS) 2nd, Payton Tucker (GR) 3rd
182 – Blake Waite (GR) 3rd, TJ McNeel (RS) 4th
195 – Justin Rubalcaba (GR) 3rd, Adam Forbush (RS) 4th
220 – Jordan Tucker (GR) 1st, John Nowland (RS) 2nd
285 – Gabe Bunderman (GR) 3rd.
