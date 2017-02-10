Wolves Drop Two At Red Devils. Tigers At Evanston Tonight. Pronghorns Travel To Cokeville

The Green River Wolves dropped a pair of basketball games last night in Evanston. The Lady Wolves lost to Evanston 40-38. The Green River girls had a shot to win it at the end, but the three point attempt rimmed out. The Lady Wolves are now 2-5 in conference play and 8-9 overall.

The Green River boys suffered a 56-35 loss to Evanston. The Wolves trailed by six at the half, and cut the lead to five early in the third quarter, but could get no closer. The loss puts the Wolves at 2-4 in conference and 8-8 overall.

Both teams are off tonight and will travel to Jackson on Saturday.

Tonight the top rated Rock Springs boys and fifth rated Lady Tigers will travel to Jackson. The girls will play at 6 with the boys to follow around 7:30 pm. Both games will be on 1360 KRKK.

Farson-Eden boys and girls are on the road to Cokeville.