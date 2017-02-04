Wolves Fifth, Tigers 17th After Day One Of The Riverton Wrestling Tournament

After the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Meet in Riverton, The Green River Wolves find themselves in fifth place in the team standing with 77 points. Rock Springs is 17th with 52 points.

Star Valley is the first day team leader with 111.5 points followed by Moorcroft with 101 points. Thirty Wyoming high school teams are competing in the meet in which the are no school size classifications.

Areas wrestlers making it into winner’s bracket semi-finals are; Cyro Montoya, Green River (113), Cameron Metcalf, Rock Springs (120), Ashton Dupage, Rock Springs (126) and Gage Byers, Green River (126), Jordan Tucker, Green River (220).