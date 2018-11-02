Lady Wolves Finish Second, Lady Tigers Seventh At 4A State High School Swimming And Diving Meet

The Girls 4A State High School Swimming and Diving meet wrapped up this afternoon. The Laramie Lady Plainsman took home the title with 318 points. Green River finished in second with 189 points, Rock Springs seventh with 67 points and Evanston came in tenth with 43 points. Here are the area teams results.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

2. Green River (Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, Ashley Jensen)

8. Evanston (Addy Fernandez, Heather Buzarde, McKinzey Camphouse, Rachel Buzarde)

9. Rock Springs (Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

5. Sydni Sanders (Green River)

7. Alexa Lauze (Green River)

Girls 200 Yard IM

2. Abi Robinson-Kim (Rock Springs)

5. Lauren Jensen (Green River)

11. Hailey Uhrig (Green River)

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

7. Rachel Buzarde (Evanston)

11. Ashley Jensen (Green River)

Girls 1 Meter Diving

4. Megan Vasa (Rock Springs)

12. Myla Ruiz (Rock Springs)

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

5. Lauren Lee (Green River)

8. Addy Fernandez (Evanston)

9. Ashley Jensen (Green River)

12. Jarin Mandros (Green River)

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

6. Sydni Sanders (Green River)

11. Kaycee Olsen (Green River)

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

3. Alexa Lauze (Green River)

6. Lauren Lee (Green River)

8. Madi Young (Green River)

9. Rachel Buzarde (Evanston)

10. Payton Miller (Rock Springs)

11. Lillian Munoz (Green River)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. Green River (Kaycee Olsen, Ashley Jensen, Alexa Lauze, Sydni Sanders)

8. Evanston (Jocelyn Roper, McKinzey Camphouse, Addy Fernandez, Rachel Buzarde)

9. Rock Springs (Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Kia Comstock, Chloe Butcher)

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

2. Abi Robinson-Kim (Rock Springs)

3. Lauren Jensen (Green River)

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Hailey Uhrig (Green River)

4. Lillian Munoz (Green River)

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. Green River (Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, Sydni Sanders)

8. Rock Springs (Abi Robinson-Kim, Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Chloe Butcher)

9. Evanston (Brooke Phillips, Annellie Beachell, Heather Buzarde, McKinzey Camphouse)

For complete results visit wyopreps.com.