Wolves Fourth, Tigers 11th At Gillette Swim Invitational

On Saturday, both the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers boys swim teams competed at the Gillette Invitational.

In the team competition, Green River finished fourth with 369 points. Rock Springs ended up in 11th place with 143 points. Casper Kelly Walsh won the 16-team event with 450 points.

Here are the top finishing swimmers and relay teams from both schools:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st – Green River (Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffatt, James King, Lane Hutchinson), 12th – Rock Springs (Ron DeFauw, Talon Thomas, James Spicer, Conley Searle).

200 Yard Free: 3rd -James King (GR), 9th – James Spicer (RS)

200 Yard IM: 1st – Michael Richmond (GR), 4th Ron DeFauw (RS)

50 Free: 9th – Lane Hutchinson (GR), 28th Talon Thomas (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 8th – Coleton Spalding (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1st – James King (GR), 4th – James Spicer (RS)

100 yard Free: 15th – Lane Hutchinson (GR), 29th – Trevor Lansberry (RS)

500 Yard Free: 3rd – Ron DeFauw (RS), 4th – Dean Lyon (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay: 2nd – Green River (Lane Hutchinson, Ethan Moffatt, James King, Michael Richmond), 11th – Rock Springs ( Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, Evertt Whittman, James Spicer)

100 Yard Backstroke: 2nd – Michael Richmond (GR), 34th – Erral Asper (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2nd – Ethan Moffatt (GR), 30th – Talon Thomas (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 8th – Green River (Gabe Davis, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Jake Probst), 9th – Rock Springs (Ron Defauw, James Spicer, Anthony Erramouspe, Trevor Lansberry)