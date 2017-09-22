Wolves At Home, Tigers On The Road And Other Area Football Matchups

It’s another busy Friday night for high school sports with many conference games being played.

In 4A Conference football, the Rock Springs Tigers (2-2) will travel to Cheyenne South (0-4) for a 6:00 pm game. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com. Pregame show begins at 5:40 pm.

The 3A Green River Wolves (3-0, 1-0) will host Cody (2-1, 2-0) tonight in a key 3A West conference game. The game will have an early kickoff at 6:00 pm at Wolves Stadium.

In area 2A play, Big Piney (2-1, 1-1) will travel to Kemmerer (1-2, 0-2) for a 7:00 pm game, Pinedale (2-1, 2-0) will host Greybull (1-2, 0-1) at 7:00 pm, and Lyman (1-2, 1-1) will be at Lovell (1-2, 0-1) at 7:00 pm.

In Inter-Class play, 2A Mountain View (2-1) travels to 3A Jackson (0-3) for a non-conference, 6:00 pm game.

On Saturday, Farson-Eden (3-0, 2-0) will travel to Ten Sleep (1-2, 1-1) in 6-Man football.