Wolves and Lady Tigers Wrap Up Play At State Soccer Tournament

The Green River Wolves extended their soccer season as long as they could, but in the end lost their final match of the season 1-0 to Casper Kelly Walsh in a 17-16 shootout. The match determined third place in the 4A Boys State Tournament. The Wolves went 1-2 in the tournament losing in overtime Friday and today’s overtime shootout.

The Rock Springs Lady Tiger soccer team wrapped up their season with a 2-1 loss to Jackson this morning in the Consolation Championship game of the 4A State Tournament. The Lady Tigers went 1-2 in the tournament.