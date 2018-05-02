Wolves Move Up In Soccer Poll While Lady Tigers Hold Steady

The WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out for this week.

In the 4A West Boys poll, Green River moves up a notch to number four behind Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central and Casper Kelly Walsh. Laramie rounds out the top five. For the first time this season, Rock Springs falls out of the top five rankings and lands at number six.

In the Girls 4A poll, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers hold at number three this week behind Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin. Laramie and Casper Kelly Walsh land at number four and five. Green River did not receive any votes this week.

Both Rock Springs and Green River soccer teams will wrap up the regular season this weekend in Casper against Natrona and Kelly Walsh high schools.

To see the compete poll 4A and 3A Boys and Girls Soccer Poll, visit WyoPreps.com.