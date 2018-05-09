Wolves Move Up While Lady Tigers Hold Steady In Last Soccer Poll

The year’s final WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Poll is out. This week’s poll again features appearance by three area teams.

Advertisement

In the 4A Boys rankings, the 4A West Conference champion Green River Wolves move up one spot to the number three ranking behind Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central. Casper Kelly Walsh and Laramie round out the top five. Rock Springs holds at number six spot in this week’s poll.

Advertisement

In the 4A Girls poll, the 4A West Conference champs Rock Springs Lady Tigers hold on to the number three spot behind Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin. Laramie and Campbell County round out the top five. Green River did not receive any votes in this week’s girls poll.

To see the complete 4A and 3A soccer polls, go to WyoPreps.com.