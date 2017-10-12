Wolves Move In Volleyball Poll

This week’s WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Volleyball Poll has been released with a sprinkling of area teams showing up in the rankings.

In the 4A poll, Green River moves into the fifth position this week. Laramie is the number one 4A team with Casper Kelly Walsh number two, Cheyenne East number three and Gillette’s Thunder Basin number four.

In 3A ratings, Lyman holds on to the number three spot. Rawlins is number one with Douglas number two. Star Valley and Cody round out the top five. Mountain View is number the sixth position.

The 2A poll has Sundance in the top spot. Pine Bluffs is this week’s number four rated team with Big Piney at number five. Wright and Southeast are numbers two and three.

In the 1A poll, Cokeville remains on top with Encampment, Little Snake River, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Burlington and Dubois rounding out the top five. Farson-Eden is number six in this week’s 1A poll.

For a complete voting breakdown of this week’s volleyball poll, visit www.wyopreps.com.