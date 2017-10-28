Wolves, Pronghorns And Other Area Teams Advance In Football Playoffs

It was a day and night of mixed results for area high school football teams in the first round of the Wyoming State High School Football Playoffs.

In Class 4A, the Rock Springs Tigers saw their season come to an end with a 50-15 loss at Cheyenne East. The Tigers ended the season with a 4-6 record. East improves to 8-2 and will move into the semi finals where they travel to Casper Natrona next Friday. Natrona (9-1) defeated Laramie (3-7) 44-6. The other 4A semi-final will have Casper Kelly Walsh (7-3) at Sheridan (10-0). Kelly Walsh ended Gillette’s Thunder Basin’s (5-5) season 30-12 while Sheridan remained perfect on the season with a 54-7 drubbing of Cheyenne Central (2-8).

In Class 3A, the Green River Wolves (7-2) won at home 28-7 over Douglas (6-3). The Wolves will hit the road next Friday to meet the top team from the East Conference, Torrington (8-1). Torrington was an easy 46-21 winner over Worland (4-5). Cody (5-3) and Star Valley (9-0) will meet in the other 3A semi final. Cody shutout Buffalo (6-3) 27-0 while undefeated Star Valley rolled over Rawlins (6-3) 62-0.

Class 2A action say all the top seeds win. Big Piney (7-2) had little problem with Newcastle (4-5) with a 42-14 home win. Big Piney will now travel to top rated Glenrock (8-1) at 61-6 winner over Lovell (4-5). Mountain View (7-2), the top team from the 2A West, was a 37-6 home winner over Thermopolis (3-6). Mountain View will host Wheatland (5-4) Friday, a 37-6 winner over Greybull (5-4).

In Class 1A, Pine Bluffs (9-0) defeated Saratoga (2-7) 58-0 while Upton-Sundance (7-2) was a 39-22 upset winner over Rocky Mountain (4-4-1). Big Horn (7-2) shutout Wind River (3-6) 51-0 and Cokeville (9-0) also scored a 42-0 shutout over Southeast (4-4). Next Friday, Upton-Sundance will travel to Pine Bluffs and Big Horn will travel to Cokeville.

In the the high scoring 6-Man Class, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns (8-1) rebounded from last Saturday’s first loss of the season to Little Snake River, with a 73-24 home win over Guernsey-Sunrise (5-4). Next Friday, Farson-Eden will have a chance to avenge that lone loss when they host Little Snake River (8-1), a 75-13 road winner over H.E.M. Top rated Kaycee (9-0) was an easy 77-0 winner over Meeteetse (5-4) and will now take on Burlington (8-1), a 52-22 winner over Midwest.

Game times for all semi-final games should be announce early next week.