Wolves And Pronghorns Roll, Tigers Fall In Tight Game

The state’s 3A second rated Green River Wolves stayed undefeated with an impressive 40-13 road conference win at Worland (1-2, 1-1 conference). The high powered Wolves (3-0, 1-0 conference) offense has now scored at least 40 points in all three wins this season.

Next Friday, the Wolves will host conference foe Cody (2-1, 2-0 conference) who defeated Jackson (0-3, 0-2), 55-27.

The 4A, sixth rated Rock Springs Tigers hit the road on Friday after back to back home wins and lost a hard fought 21-14 decision to fourth rated Casper Kelly Walsh at a rainy Harry Gilden stadium. The Tigers (2-2) tied the game at 14-14 in the third quarter only to have the Trojans (3-1) score what proved to be the winning touchdown less than one minute later.

Rock Springs will stay on the road next Friday when they travel to Cheyenne South (0-4) who lost to Cheyenne East (4-0) 47-0 in a game that was called at the half.

In 6-Man football, second rated Farson-Eden Pronghorns scored an 88-20 home win over St. Stephens. The win upped the Pronghorn record to 3-0 (2-0 in conference) will St. Stephens fall to 0-3 (0-2 conference).

Other area football scores from Friday:

Big Piney 36 Greybull 21

Mountain View 31 Lovell 0

Cokeville 35 Lyman 6

Pinedale 20 Kemmerer 0