Wolves And Pronghorns Runner-Ups In WyoPrep.com Football Polls

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Poll is out. In 4A, after last week’s 51-29 win over Laramie, the Rock Springs Tigers received enough votes to place at number six. Sheridan is still the top pick with Casper Natrona at number two followed by Cheyenne East, Gillette’s Thunder Basin and Casper Kelly Walsh.

In the 3A rankings the Green River Wolves opened the season with a road win at Lander and are still rated number two behind Star Valley. Torrington is number three with Douglas and Buffalo rounding out the top five.

In 2A, Pinedale moves into the number four spot with Mountain View number five. Glenrock is top the top rated 2A team with Greybull and New Castle checking in at number three and four.

Cokeville is the top 1A team, followed by Big Horn, Pine Bluffs, Upton-Sundance and Southeast.

Farson-Eden is once again rated number two in the 6-Man polls behind Kaycee. Little Snake River, Burlington and Meeteetse round out the 6-Man top five.

For a voting breakout check out WyoPreps.com.