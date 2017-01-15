Wolves Second In Gold Bracket, Tigers Win Silver Bracket

Here are the results from the two day, 14 team Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place at Green River High School and The Green River Recreation Center.

The Green River Wolves went 6-0 Friday and Saturday in dual matches to win Pool A and advance to the Gold Bracket Saturday afternoon. The Wolves worked their way into the Gold Bracket championship match by defeating Scottsbluff, Nebraska 45-30. The Wolves then faced the Pool B winner Uintah High School from Vernal, Utah were they lost a close 32-30 decision to place second in the Gold Bracket.

The Rock Springs Tigers went 4-2 in their dual meets which placed them third in Pool B and advanced them to the Silver Bracket. The Tigers defeated Douglas in their opening dual 39-36 to advance to the finals were they defeated Cheyenne East 39-34 to win the Silver Bracket.

Pool A Results:

Round 1 – Friday, Green River defeated Rifle High School 61-18. Kelly Walsh defeated Cheyenne East 39-31. Douglas defeated Jackson Hole 60-12. Riverton defeated null 0-0. Round 2 – Friday, Green River defeated Riverton 64-10. Cheyenne East defeated Rifle High School 51-21.

Kelly Walsh defeated Jackson Hole 63-6. Douglas defeated null 0-0.

Round 3 – Friday, Green River defeated Kelly Walsh 46-20. Cheyenne East defeated Douglas 46-30.

Riverton defeated Jackson Hole 66-18. Rifle High School defeated null 0-0.

Round 4 – Friday, Green River defeated Jackson Hole 74-0. Cheyenne East defeated Riverton 46-19.

Douglas defeated Rifle High School 52-30. Kelly Walsh defeated null 0-0.

Round 5 – Friday, Green River defeated Douglas 53-18. Kelly Walsh defeated Riverton 51-17. Rifle High School defeated Jackson Hole 51-18. Cheyenne East defeated null 0-0.

Round 6 – Saturday, Cheyenne East defeated Jackson Hole 67-0. Douglas defeated Riverton 36-32. Kelly Walsh defeated Rifle High School 57-18. Green River defeated null 0-0.

Round 7 – Saturday, Green River defeated Cheyenne East 46-25. Kelly Walsh defeated Douglas 42-24.

Riverton defeated Rifle High School 53-18. Jackson Hole defeated null 0-0. Pool A Placings

1st Place – Green River

2nd Place – Kelly Walsh

3rd Place – Cheyenne East

4th Place – Douglas

5th Place – Riverton

6th Place – Rifle High School

7th Place – Jackson Hole Pool B Results: Round 1 – Friday, Uintah High School defeated South 72-0. Scottsbluff High School defeated Evanston 56-18. Rock Springs defeated Worland 51-21. Lander Valley defeated null 0-0.

Round 2 – Friday, Uintah High School defeated Lander Valley 60-12. Scottsbluff High School defeated South 67-6. Evanston defeated Worland 36-33. Rock Springs defeated null 0-0.

Round 3 – Friday, Uintah High School defeated Evanston 44-27. Scottsbluff High School defeated Rock Springs 43-27. Worland defeated Lander Valley 48-27. South defeated null 0-0.

Round 4 – Friday, Uintah High School defeated Worland 47-33. Scottsbluff High School defeated Lander Valley 57-22. Rock Springs defeated South 60-18. Evanston defeated null 0-0.

Round 5 – Friday, Uintah High School defeated Rock Springs 48-24. Evanston defeated Lander Valley 46-27. Worland defeated South 42-31. Scottsbluff High School defeated null 0-0.

Round 6 – Saturday, Scottsbluff High School defeated Worland 42-27. Rock Springs defeated Lander Valley 63-12. South defeated Evanston 40-39. Uintah High School defeated null 0-0.

Round 7 – Saturday, Uintah High School defeated Scottsbluff High School 45-26. Rock Springs defeated Evanston 39-28. Lander Valley defeated South 39-37. Worland defeated null 0-0. Pool B Results

1st Place – Uintah High School

2nd Place – Scottsbluff High School

3rd Place – Rock Springs

4th Place – Evanston

5th Place – Worland

6th Place – Lander Valley

7th Place – South Gold Results

1st Place – Uintah High School

2nd Place – Green River

3rd Place – Kelly Walsh

4th Place – Scottsbuff High School Round 1 Gold

Green River defeated Scottsbluff High School 45-30.

Uintah High School defeated Kelly Walsh 51-16.

Round 2 Gold

Uintah High School defeated Green River 32-30.

Kelly Walsh defeated Scottsbluff High School 39-35. Silver Results

1st Place – Rock Springs

2nd Place – Cheyenne East

3rd Place – Douglas

4th Place – Evanston

Round 1 Silver

Cheyenne East defeated Evanston 51-25.

Rock Springs defeated Douglas 39-36.

Round 2 Silver

Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne East 39-34.

Douglas defeated Evanston 47-23. Bronze Results

Round 1 Bronze

Riverton defeated Lander Valley 54-18.

Rifle High School defeated South 42-30.

Worland defeated Jackson Hole 55-9.

Round 2 Bronze

Riverton defeated Worland 50-29.

Lander Valley defeated Rifle High School 45-32.

South defeated Jackson Hole 51-18.