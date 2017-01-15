Wolves Second In Gold Bracket, Tigers Win Silver Bracket

Here are the results from the two day, 14 team Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament that took place at Green River High School and The Green River Recreation Center.
The Green River Wolves went 6-0 Friday and Saturday in dual matches to win Pool A and advance to the Gold Bracket Saturday afternoon. The Wolves worked their way into the Gold Bracket championship match by defeating Scottsbluff, Nebraska 45-30. The Wolves then faced the Pool B winner Uintah High School from Vernal, Utah were they lost a close 32-30 decision to place second in the Gold Bracket.
The Rock Springs Tigers went 4-2 in their dual meets which placed them third in Pool B and advanced them to the Silver Bracket. The Tigers defeated Douglas in their opening dual 39-36 to advance to the finals were they defeated Cheyenne East 39-34 to win the Silver Bracket.
