Wolves Second, Tigers Eighth At Cheyenne Swim Meet

The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs boys swim teams both competed at The Cheyenne Invitiational Swim Meet yesterday at South High School. As a team, the Wolves finished second with 213 points. Gillette’s Thunder Basin won the meet with 240 points. Rock Springs finished eighth with 74 team points. In all, 11 teams competed.

Here are the top local placers for the Wolves and Tigers in each event:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st – Green River (Richmond, Moffat, King, Hutchinson), 15th – Rock Springs (Spicer, Thomas, Searle, Whittman)

200 Yard Freestyle: 4th – James Spicer (RS), 8th – Dean Lyon (GR)

200 Yard IM: 1st – Michael Richmond (GR), 3rd – Ron DeFauw (RS)

50 Yard Free: 7th – Lane Hutchinson (GR), 30th – Conley Searle (RS)

One Meter Diving: 7th – Colton Spaldinig (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1st – Michael Richmond (GR), 2nd – James King (GR), 7th – James Spicer (RS)

100 Yard Free: 11th – Lane Hutchinson (GR), 32nd – Evertt Whittman (RS)

500 Yard Free: 2nd – Ron DeFauw (RS), 3rd – Dean Lyon (GR)

200 Yard Relay: 7th – Green River (Moffatt, Richmond, Davis, Lyon), 9th – Rock Springs (Thomas, Erramouspe, DeFauw, Spicer)

100 Yard Back: 2nd – Jame King (GR), 29th – Erral Asper (RS)

100 Yard Breast: 1st – Ethan Moffatt (GR), 23rd – Talon Thomas (RS)

400 Yard Free Relay: 2nd – Green River (King, Lyon, Hutchinson, Richmond), 9th – Rock Springs (Defauw, Spicer, Erramouspe, Searle)