Wolves Second, Tigers Fifth After Day One Of 4A State Wrestling Tournament

The Green River Wolves are in a good position to go for the three-peat as the 4A State Wrestling Champions. After Friday’s first day of competion, The Wolves are in second place in the team race with 156 points, just five behind leader Casper Kelly Walsh (161 points). Rock Springs is fifth going into today’s final matches with 129 points. Evanston is eighth with 63 points.

Here is a list of Green River, Rock Springs and Evanston wrestlers that have advanced to today’s championship finals:

106 Pounds: Dominci Martinez (GR) vs. Cash Christensen (RS)

126 Pounds: Ashton Dupape (RS) vs. Caleb Nathan (Kelly Walsh)

132 Pounds: Cameron Metcalf (RS) vs. Warren Carr (Thunder Basin)

138 Pounds: Nathan McCann (GR) vs. Analu Benabise (Kelly Walsh)

145 Pounds: Tanner Adams (GR) vs. Trevor Jeffries (Thunder Basin)

152 Pounds: Saige Synan (Evanston) vs. Javen Palmer (Kelly Walsh)

160 Pounds: Wyatt Yenney (RS) vs. Jon Ty Leininger (GR)

182 Pounds: Payton Tucker (GR) vs. Gunner Bartlett (East)