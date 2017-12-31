Wolves Second, Tigers Seventh At Laramie Invitational

The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tiger boys swim teams competed Saturday at the 13 team Laramie Invitational at Laramie High School. The Wolves tallied 197 team points to finish second to the host Laramie Plainsman (216.5 points) while Rock Springs finished seventh with 81 team points.

Here are the final team standing: 1st – Laramie 216.5, 2nd – Green River 197, 3rd – Casper Kelly Walsh 194,5, 4th – Gillette Thunder Basin 192, 5th – Cheyenne East 146, 6th – Lander 123, 7th – Rock Springs 81, 8th Cheyenne Central 71, 9th – Cheyenne South 69, 10th Rawlins 45, 11th – Riverton 21, 12th – Douglas 2, 13th – Casper Natrona 1.

Here are the top individual placings for both Green River and Rock Springs swimmers:

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st Green River (Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffatt, James King, Lane Hutchinson), 20th Rock Springs (Erral Asper, Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, Trevor Lansberry).

Boys 200 Yard Free: 4th James Spicer (RS), 13th Dean Lyon (GR)

Boys 200 Yard IM: 2nd Michael Richmond (GR), 3rd Ron DeFauw (RS)

Boys 50 Free: 6th Lane Hutchinson (GR), 29th Talon Thomas (RS)

One Meter Diving: 4th Coleton Spalding (GR), 19th Andy Stocks (RS)

100 Yard Fly: 1st Michael Richmond (GR), 4th James Spicer (RS)

100 Yard Free: 2nd James King (GR), 25th Conley Searle (RS)

500 Yard Free: 2nd Ron DeFauw (RS), 6th Dean Lyon (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay: 5th Green River (Ethan Moffatt, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Gabe Davis), 7th Rock Springs (Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Ron DeFauw, James Spicer).

100 Yard Back: 2nd Jame King (GR), 36th conner King (RS)

100 Yard Breast: 1st Ethan Moffatt (GR), 23rd Talon Thomas (RS)

400 Yard Free Relay: 2nd Green River (Dean Lyon, Lane Hutchinson, James King, Michael Richmond), 8th Rock Springs (Ron DeFauw, Anthony Erramouspe, Conley Searle, James Spicer)

