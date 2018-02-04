Wolves Second, Tigers Third at 4A West Conference Swim Championships

The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers boys swim teams completed competition Saturday in Casper at the two day 4A West Conference Swim Championships.

In the team race, Green River finished the meet in second place with 379 points with Rock Springs third with 174 points. Host Casper Kelly Walsh won the meet with 422 points. Evanston finished fourth with 134 points and Casper Natrona fifth with 63 points.

Here are the area individual and relay results from Saturday’s finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st – Green River (Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffatt, James King, Lane Hutchinson) 3rd – Rock Springs (Ron DeFauw, Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, Everett Whittman), 4th – Evanston (Colter Camphouse, Ben Cook, Caleb Richins, Jarod Stahl)

200 Yard Free: 1st – James King (GR), 3rd – James Spicer (RS), 4th – Dean Lyon (GR), 6th – Dylan Phillips (Evan)

200 Yard IM: 1st – Ron DeFauw (RS), 3rd – Jason Richmond (GR), 4th – Ethan Moffatt (GR)

50 Yard Free: 1st Michael Richmond (GR), 4th – Lane Hutchinson (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 2nd – Coleton Spalding (GR), 3rd – Alex Grajada (GR), 5th – Miles Moffat (GR), 7th – Dalton Howard (GR)

100 Yard Fly: 2nd – James King (GR), 3rd – James Spicer (RS)

100 Yard Free: 1st – Michael Richmond (GR, Lane Hutchinson (GR)

500 Yard Free: 1st – Ron DeFauw (RS), 2nd – Dean Lyon (GR), 3rd – Dylan Phillips (Evan), 4th – Anthony Erramousper (RS), 6th – Elijah Kraft (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay: 2nd – Green River (Gabe Davis, Ethan Moffatt, Jason Richmond, Dean Lyon), 3rd – Rock Springs (Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Conley Searle, James Spicer), 4th – Evanston (Caleb Richins, Connor Fackrell, Reed Robinson, Ben Cook)

100 Yard Back: 4th – Colter Camphouse (Evan), 6th- John Clark (GR)

100 Yard Breast: 1st – Ethan Moffatt (GR), Jason Richmond (GR)

400 Yard Free Relay: 1st – Green River (James King, Dean Lyon, Lane Hutchinson, Michael Richmond), 3rd – Rock Springs (Ron DeFauw, James Spicer, Anthony Erramouspe, Trevor Lansberry), 4th – Evanston (Colter Camphouse, Connor Fackrell, Reed Robinson, Jarod Stahl).