Wolves Soccer Takes Two While Tigers Have Road Difficulties

The Green River Wolves soccer teams traveled to Evanston Friday and both came away with 4A West Conference wins. The Lady Wolves started the day off with a 2-0 win over the Lady Red Devils. The win ups the Green River girl’s conference record to 2-5-0-1. Evanston falls to 0-9-0.

Advertisement

The 4A fifth rated Wolves boys also scored a 2-0 over over Evanston to raise their conference mark to 6-1-1. Evanston is now 0-7-0-2. Both Green River teams will travel to Jackson today.

Speaking of soccer play in Jackson, yesterday the Rock Springs Lady Tigers nearly had their 4A West conference undefeated streak end, but managed to come away with a 2-2 tie with the Lady Broncs. The 4A thrid rated Lady Tigers are now 7-0-1 in conference play while Jackson is 4-3-1.

Advertisement

The Tigers boys were not as fortunate as they fell 2-1 to Jackson. Rock Springs is now 5-3 in 4A West play while Jackson improved their conference mark to 3-4-0-1. Rock Springs is idle today.