It was a double victory day yesterday for Green River High School soccer as the Lady Wolves defeated Evanston 3-2 while the boys won their match over Evanston 3-1.

The Lady Wolves are now 1-1-0 in the 4A West and 1-3-0 on the season. The Evanston ladies fall to 0-3-0 in the 4A West and 0-4-2 on the year.

The Green River boys improved to 1-1-0 in conference and 1-2-1 overall with Evanston at 0-2-0 and 0-5-1 on the season.