Wolves To Take On Natrona County Tonight

The Green River Wolves will take on the Natrona County Mustangs, tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Casper.

The Wolves head into Casper carrying a two-game losing streak but hope to change their momentum. The Wolves are 11-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Team Leaders

The Wolves are led in scoring by senior Devin Love. Love pours in 12.4 points per game and sits fifth in the 4A West Conference. Junior Chase Stoeger is the teams leading rebounder, averaging 4.9 rebounds per game and sits second on the team in assists with 2.8 assists per game. Senior Gavin Heiser leads the Wolves in assists with 3.1 assists per game and sits third in the conference.

Tomorrows Matchup

The Wolves will take on the Kelly Walsh Trojans (2-1, 5-9) at 2:30 p.m. at Kelly Walsh High School.