Wolves, Tigers And Lady Tigers State Soccer Matches Announced

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Wolves will enter this week’s 4A Wyoming State Soccer Tournament with number one seeds out of the 4A West Conference. The Lady Tigers earned their top seed with a 1-0 over Jackson in Saturday’s 4A West Regional Championship match in Green River. The Green River Wolves got their number one West seeding with a 1-0 (5-3 shootout) win over Rock Springs. The Tigers will enter the state tournament as the number two seed from the West.

Here are the opening round matches of the 4A Wyoming State Soccer Tournament that will be played in Jackson:

Thursday 4A Girls:

Campbell County (E4) vs. Rock Springs (W1) 2:00 p.m.

Kelly Walsh (W3) vs. Cheyenne Central (E2) 2:00 p.m.

Laramie (E3) vs. Jackson (W2) 2:00 p.m.

Natrona (W4) vs. Thunder Basin (E1) 2:00 p.m

Thursday 4A Boys:

Cheyenne East (E4) vs. Green River (W1) 4:00 p.m.

Kelly Walsh (W3) vs. Cheyenne Central (E2) 4:00 p.m.

Laramie (E3) vs. Rock Springs (W2) 4:00 p.m.

Natrona (W4) vs. Thunder Basin (E1) 4:00 p.m.