Wolves And Tigers Basketball Start Conference Season This Week

Most basketball coaches will tell you that the non-conference season is basically a tune-up for the conference season. While wins are important in non-conference play, to many coaches, the real goal is to win the conference or place second and get an automatic berth in the State Tournament in March.

The Green River Wolves will kick off the 4A West Conference season Thursday night when both the girls and boys will play host to Evanston. The Lady Wolves enter the conference season with a 6-3 mark will the Wolves are 5-4 in non-conference play. Game times are at 6:00 and 7:30 pm. Thursday will also be Military Appreciation Night. The Wolves will also host Jackson Friday night in conference tilts.

Rock Springs Tigers girls and boys will open their conference season Friday night at home against Evanston and Saturday afternoon against Jackson. At 8-1 in non-conference play, The Lady Tigers are one of only two 4A Girls teams with just one loss, the other being Cheyenne East at 9-1. The Tiger boys enter conference play at 4-5.

Farson-Eden boys and girls opened their conference season last weekend. The girls are 2-0 (11-2) while the Pronghorn boys are also 2-0 (5-7). The boys will host Manila, Utah in a non-conference game on Thursday. Both will back in conference play Saturday at home against Little Snake River.