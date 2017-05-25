Wolves And Tigers Named To 4A Boys And Girls All-State Soccer Teams

Congratulations to Green River boys soccer players, Kalen Kester, Gregory Marchal and Patrick Marchal. All three were named to the Boys 4A All State Soccer team.

Rock Springs Tigers’ Hector Quezada, Jack Stout, Aaron Sessions and Kade Moeller were also named to the team. Moeller also made the All-State team last year.

The Girls 4A All-State soccer team was also announced with Green River’s Taylor Stooger making the list for the fourth straight year. Rock Springs Lady Tigers named to the team were Alyssa Bedard and Margaret Hamiliton.

Players were voted on by members of the Wyoming Coaches Association.