Wolves, Tigers Wrap Up State Tennis Tournament In Gillette

The 2017 Wyoming State Tennis Tournament concluded on Saturday in Gillette. In The Boy’s Team competition, Green River finished in seventh place with 18 total points. Rock Springs ended in 15th place with 2 team points. Laramie won the Boy’s team championship with 45 points.

In the Girl’s Team competition, Green River ended up in fifth place with 23.5 team points. Rock Springs finished in 15th place with 2.5 points. Cheyenne Central won the Girl’s crown with 56 points.

Area highlights from the individual competition:

Patrick Marchal (GR) finished second in Boys #2 Singles

The team of Anderson/McKeehan (GR) finished second in the Consolation Bracket in Boys #3 Doubles

Laura Cecila (GR) finshed second in Girls #1 Singles

The team of Pope/Harrison (GR) won the Consolation Bracket of Girls #2 Doubles

To see a compete breakdown of all the results from all tennis brackets, visit WyoPreps.com.