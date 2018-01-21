Wolves And Tigers Wrestling Results From Idaho Tournament

Both Green River and Rock Springs competed in the two day Tiger Grizz Invitiational Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Fall, Idaho Friday and Saturday. As a team Green River finshed fourth with 158.5 points and Rock Springs ended the tournament in 16th place with 69 points. Evanston totaled 28 points to finish 28th. In all, 31 teams competed.

Here is a list of area wrestlers who finished in the top six placings in ther respective weight class:

98 Pounds: 1st Clayson Mele (GR)

106 Pounds: 3rd Dominic Martinez (GR), 4th Cash Christensen (RS)

113 Pounds: None in top six placings

120 Pounds: 4th Cole Seymour (RS), 5th Mason Yenney (RS)

126 Pounds: None in top six placings

132 Pounds: 6th Cameron Metcalf (RS)

138 Pounds: 5th Nathan McCann (GR)

145 Pounds: 5th Ira Dickinson (GR), 6th Tanner Adam (GR)

152 Pounds: None in top six placings

160 Pounds: None in top six placings

170 Pounds: None in top six placings

182 Pounds: 1st Payton Tucker (GR)

195 Pounds: 4th Gavin Simmons (Evanston)

220 Pounds: None in top six placings

285 Pounds: None in top six placings