Wolves And Tigers Wrestling Results From Vernal, Utah

Both the Green River Wolves and the Rock Springs Tigers wrestling teams traveled to Vernal, Utah Friday to compete in the two day, 19 team Tournament of Champions wrestling meet. In the team competition, Green River finished in fourth place with 174 points while Rock Springs finished 12th with 92.5 points. Grand Junction, Colorado won the team title with 221 points.

Individually, the 120 pound title match was all Sweetwater County as Green River’s Gage Byers defeated Cameron Metcalf of Rock Springs 7-3 to take first place. The Wolves had two other finalists. Cyro Montoya finished second at 106 pounds and Jordan Tucker was second at 220 pounds.

To view all weight brackets click here for WyoPreps.com and then click on the “click here to see view results” tab.