Wolves Undefeated, Tigers 2-1 In Opening Wrestling Duals

The two day Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wresting Tournament got off to a good start for the local wrestling teams. In all, fourteen teams are competing in the two day, dual tournament. Yesterday matches took place at both GRHS and the Green River Recreation Center.

In Pool A competition, the Green River Wolves went undefeated Friday as they defeated Rifle, Colorado 61-18, Riverton 64-10, Casper Kelly Walsh 46-20, Jackson Hole 74-0 and Douglas 53-18. This morning, the Wolves have a bye and then wrap up Pool A competition against Cheyenne East at GRHS.

In Pool B, the Rock Springs Tigers defeated Worland 54-15, defeated Cheyenne South 60-18, had a bye, then lost to Scottsbluff, Nebraska 43-27. This morning, the Tigers will wrestle Lander and then wrap up their Pool B matches against Evanston. Those matches will take place this morning at the Green River Recreation Center.

Later this afternoon, upon completion of pool matches, further team duals will take place based on their pool records. Those matches will begin at noon at both GRHS and the Recreation Center. The championship “Best of the Best Dual” match will take place at 3:30 at GRHS.

