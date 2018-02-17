Wolves Win 4A West Regional Wrestling Crown, Tigers Third

The Green River Wolves are the 4A West Regional Wrestling Champions. The meet took place in Evanston Friday and today. The Green River team scored 217 points to out distance second place Casper Kelly Walsh at 208 points. Rock Springs finished third with 176 points, followed by Casper Natrona (139.5 points), Evanston (116.5 points) and Jackson (25 points).

Green River had three Regional Champions crowned, Dominic Martinez (106 pounds), Tanner Adam (145 pounds) and Payton Tucker (182 pounds). Rock Springs also had three Regional Champions, Zack Vasquez (113 pounds), Cameron Metcalf (132 pounds) and Wyatt Yenney (160 pounds).

All teams and qualifiers will now move on to the 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Caper next Friday and Saturday.

Here are results of area wrestlers:

106 Pounds: 1st – Dominic Martinez (GR), 2nd R.J. Davidson (RS), 4th -Cash Christensen (GR)

113 Pounds: 1st – Zack Vasquez (RS), 2nd – Kade Flores (GR), 4th – Cody Price (GR)

120 Pounds: 2nd Kade Knezovich (GR), 3rd – Cole Seymour (RS) 4th – Isaac Saavadra (Evan)

126 Pounds: 2nd -Ashton Dupape (RS), 3rd – Trevor Allred (RS), 4th Kendell Cummings (Evan)

132 Pounds: 1st – Cameron Metcalf (RS), 2nd – Jacob Weipert (GR), 4th – Colton Davidson (RS)

138 Pounds: 2nd – Nathan McCann (GR), 4th – Wyatt Martinez (RS)

145 Pounds: 1st – Tanner Adam (GR), 3rd – Garrett Harris (GR), 4th – Wyatt Fletcher (RS)

152 Pounds: 2nd – Saige Synan (Evan), 3rd – Tristian Profaizer (RS), 4th Chance Anderson (GR)

160 Pounds: 1st – Wyattt Yenney (RS), 2nd – Jon Ty Leininger (GR)

170 Pounds: 3rd – Nick Froats (GR), 4th – Kaden Lloyd (GR)

182 Pounds: 1st – Payton Tucker (GR), 4th – Pablo Escalante (Evan)

195 Pounds: 2nd – Gavin Simmons (Evan), 3rd – Adam Forbush (RS), 4th James McCarter (GR)

220 Pounds: 2nd – Blake Overy (Evan), 3rd – Justin Rubalcaba (GR)

285 Pounds: 3rd – AJ Kelly (RS), 4th – Eric Orozco (Evan)