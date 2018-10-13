Wolves Win On Senior Night Over Powell

The Green River Wolves shutdown the Powell Panthers at home on Friday night with a big 28-6 win on senior night at Wolves Stadium. Green River moves to 2-5 on the season and 1-3 in the West Conference in 3A. Powell goes to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in the 3A West Conference. The Wolves will head to Cody for their final game of the season as they continue to try and fight for a playoff spot.

Both teams came out of the gates slow with five punts between both teams and a scoreless first quarter. The Wolves sustained their first drive of the game in the second quarter which resulted in a one yard touchdown run from James King to put Green River up 7-0 early in the second quarter. Powell coughed up the ball on their own 12 yard line a few plays later which would set the Wolves up for another score. After a penalty by the Wolves, Dallan Serrano threw a 21 yard touchdown pass over the top of the defense to Anthony Johnson to put the Wolves up 14-0. That would be the halftime score after a forced fumble by the Green River defense slowed Powell’s chances of scoring before the end of the half.

The third quarter started slowly for both teams with Powell fumbling the ball for the third time and Green River missing multiple open passes which could have gone for touchdowns. The offense of the Wolves would then build on a good drive and punch it in to the end zone to make it 21-0 on a one yard QB sneak from Dallan Serrano. The score was set up by a 36 yard pass play from Serrano to Anthony Mitchell who plowed through players to get into the red zone.

Green River would score on a 24 yard touchdown pass from Serrano to Seth White to put the Wolves up 28-0 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers would keep the shutout from happening with a 21 yard touchdown pass from Ethan Asher to Kanyon Gann with under a minute to go in the game to make the final 28-6.

The defense of the Wolves really showed up allowing just over 160 yards of offense by the Panthers, while the Wolves put up over 300 yards on offense. Green River was able to overcome 13 penalties for 133 yards to come away with a dominating win.

The Wolves will look to bring this momentum into their final game of the season against Cody this coming Friday.