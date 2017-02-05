Wolves Wrestlers Finish Second, Tigers 18th At Riverton Tournament

The Green River Wolves wrestling team entered Saturday’s final day at the Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Riverton in fifth place. After Saturday’s championship and consolation rounds, the Wolves ended the meet in second place with 139 points, behind first day leader and tournament winner Star Valley, 169.5 points. Rock Springs Tigers ended the 30 team meet in 18th place with 70 points.

Individually, the highlight of the tournament for Sweetwater County was the 126 pound title match between Green Rivers’ Gage Byers and Rock Springs’ Ashton Dupape. Byers won the match with a first period fall. Gage Byers also won the honor as the meet’s “Outstanding Wrestler” as four of his five wins came by fall or technical fall.

Here is a list of Sweetwater County wrestlers who finished in the top six in their weight class:

113 – Cyro Montoya (GR) 3rd

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) 4th

126 – Gage Byers (GR) (126) 1st, Ashton Dupape (RS) 2nd

138 – Kaycee Cochran (GR) 3rd

145 – Eric Clingenpeel (GR) 6th

182 – Blake Waite (GR) 5th

220 – Jordan Tucker (GR) 3rd.