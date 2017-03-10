Woman Dead After Vehicle Drives Into Green River Home, Driver Arrested

One woman has died from injuries sustained when a vehicle drove into a Green River residence earlier today.

According to the Green River Police Department, an adult woman died from injuries sustained in the crash and two other adults and one child remain hospitalized. The victim’s names have not been released by authorities.

The alleged driver, 68-year-old George Maestas, of Green River, has been arrested and charged with Homicide by Vehicle and Driving While Under the Influence Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to the Green River Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 10:13 a.m. to the scene where a 2005 Mazda SUV drove into a residence at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Evers Street. Four adults and one child were in the residence at the time.

Maestas reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash are still under investigation.

The GRPD is investigating the incident and has requested the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol reconstruction team to investigate the collision.