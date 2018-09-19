Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC Hold Meeting

The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC had its first general meeting after a summer break on September 18th at the Rock Springs Library.

Hostess Rue Marie Finney made barbecue ribs and members brought a variety of delicious foods for this potluck luncheon. Members had a chance to visit and catch up and meet some guests Rebecca Acord, Maggie Choate, Cindy Moore and one other. President Marcia Volner reviewed information from the board meeting listing opportunities for members to help with a variety of activities.

The club will be having a yard sale on September 29th at 3421 Monterey in Rock Springs and members were encouraged by Judy Litchfield to go through their houses and bring items to be sold. Leslie Jo Gatti explained a new program called Soles 4 Souls. She encouraged members to go through shoes and donate them to this cause.

Edna Larsen is collecting books to be distributed to people receiving meals on wheels. Charlette Stewart is collecting lap blankets, books and packaged socks and underwear to deliver to the Salt Lake City VA hospital. Mary Huff asked that members with raffle items to donate to the holiday house fundraiser let her know as soon as possible. Other members in attendance were Paula Mahaffey, Betty Jean Carter, Beverly Blackwell, Juanita Angeli, Sandy Brooks, Shirley Black, Shirley Palmer and 2 others. The next general meeting will be on October 16th. Our next genealogy section meeting will be September 20th at 10:00 at the Rock Springs Library.

The Busy Hands Section meets on September 25th at 1:00 at the library.