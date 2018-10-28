Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Makes Donation to Roosevelt Fire Victims

Recently, the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC made a $1,000 cash donation to the Lion’s Club of Pinedale through the Bondurant Community Center.

The donated funds will be used to help victims of the recent Roosevelt Fire which destroyed more than 50 homes in the Hoback area. The money will be distributed through applications to the Lion’s Club of Pinedale.

Pictured above is the check presentation to Edna Larsen, a long time home owner in the affected fire area. The donation is being presented by WCRS president Marcia Volner and treasurer Leslie Jo Gatti.