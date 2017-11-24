Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Hears From American Legion Speaker, Discusses Holiday House Fundraiser

The general meeting for the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs was held November 21st.

A total of 19 members and guests were preset during the meeting.

Three new members were initiated: Donna Liebelt, Paula MaHaffey, and Mary Huff.

During the meeting, Doug Uhrig spoke about the American Legion, its past and present.

The major fundraiser for the club, Holiday House, was discussed. This year it will be held at the home of Fred and Susie Von Ahrens at 2931 Arabian Circle. It begins Friday, December 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and continues Saturday, December 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The raffle drawing will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Donated raffle items include a necklace from Samuel’s Diamonds, a drill from Home Depot, wine basket from Albertson’s, gift certificate from Coyote Creek, willow chair from Pat Poleti, gift certificates from En-ve Salon, basket of autographed books from Wyoming authors, vintage Christmas glasses from Leslie Jo Gatti, Hayden Lambson print Vista from Vi Gessner, Woven Swedish afghan from Edna Larsen, $100 bill from Beverly Blackwell, and a woven Wyoming Cowboy chair from Marie Finney.

Admission is $5 per person with children under the age of 12 free. Terri-Lynn nuts will be sold.

For further information about GFWC visit Facebook: Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWCWyoming or their website: gfwcrocksprings.org.