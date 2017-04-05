Work Underway To Replace Pothole-Ridden Road Surface

An area of Rock Springs with copious amounts of deep potholes is finally getting a facelift.

Construction began Tuesday on the area of W. 2nd Street (Blair Ave.) near the railroad tracks by Lewis Mobile Home Park with work by De Bernardi Construction.

Due to a high amount of potholes, the City of Rock Springs project includes removing the asphalt and replacing it with longer lasting concrete.

Travel is down to one lane throughout the duration of the project, and temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of construction and at the entrance/exit to Lewis Mobile Home Park.

The road surface will be replaced from the railroad tracks to the County Roads and Bridge Building. As part of a County project, a small section past the railroad tracks will also undergo construction at the same time.

Construction is estimated to last about three weeks, weather permitting.