Workman First Ever To Capture Wyoming And Colorado Amateur Titles In Same Summer

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Aug. 10, 2017) – Heading into his senior season as a golfer at the University of Wyoming, Glenn Workman is playing the best golf of his life. With a victory at the Colorado Golf Association Amateur Championship on Sunday, Workman became the first men’s golfer ever to capture the CGA Amateur title and Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur title in the same summer.

“I’ve just been super dedicated to the sport more than any other time in my life,” Workman said of his summer success. “I’ve been playing in as many tournaments as I can, close to 20 tournaments this summer. That just obviously helps to gain that experience playing in tournaments and competing every day. Toward the beginning of the summer, I just committed to myself more than anything that I’m going to play hard this summer.

“With the field that was there, it feels good,” he said about his CGA Amateur victory. “It’s definitely something that teaches you how to handle pressure situations down the road. I think our whole team has a lot of momentum going into this year. This team we have can be competitive with top programs in the nation. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll do that this year.”

Playing against a tough field featuring loads of collegiate talent, Workman posted a four-round total of 278 (-6) for a two-stroke CGA Amateur victory in Edwards, Colo., at the Sonnenalp Golf Club. Workman was a model of consistency throughout the four-day event, posting scores of 69, 68, 72 and 69 for the win. Among those defeated by the Cowboy golfer were 2017 All-Mountain West honoree Jake Staiano of Colorado State, who finished second, University of Denver golfer Isaac Petersilie (third), Staiano’s CSU teammate A.J. Ott (tied for fourth), incoming University of Wisconsin freshman Griffin Barela (tied for sixth), Northern Colorado golfer Sam Marley (tied for sixth), Petersilie’s DU teammate Chris Korte (tied for sixth), Colorado Mesa golfer Grant Olinger (10th) and a number of other golfers from the University of Colorado, University of Utah, West Texas A&M and more. Workman’s UW teammate and fellow senior Quintin Pope posted a total score of 288 (+4), tying for 12th place in the field.

“Glenn is just doing an amazing job,” UW men’s golf head coach Joe Jensen said of Workman. “He has such talent. He’s working hard, playing committed, playing with some confidence, staying focused and believing in himself. It’s a great feeling.”

Jensen echoed Workman’s sentiments about the Cowboys’ season ahead. “We’re going to be very competitive,” he said. “We have the cast to do this thing. Glenn’s a big part of that.”

As noted by coloradogolf.org, Workman joins an elite group of golfers to win CGA events at Sonnenalp. When the CGA Amateur Championship was last played at Sonnenalp in 1985, Brandt Jobe won the title, while Kevin Stadler won the Colorado Open at the Edwards, Colo., course in 2002. Both players earned more than nine million dollars each as professionals on the PGA Tour.

In June, Workman recorded a brilliant score of 203 (-10) at Jacoby Golf Course for a one-shot victory over Pope to win the 95th Wyoming State Amateur Championship. Workman’s WSGA Amateur victory at UW’s home course included rounds of 64 (-7) and 65 (-6).

With NCAA Regional qualifier and last year’s lone Cowboy senior, Ryan Wallen, now graduated, Workman and fellow seniors Drew McCullough and Pope will be the veteran leaders of the Wyoming men’s golf squad in 2017-18. Workman will attempt to continue the momentum from his impressive summer play as he begins his final season for the Cowboys in September. The Cowboys will start their 2017-18 campaign Sept. 8-10 in Colorado Springs, Colo., when they will compete in the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club. Stay tuned to @wyo_golf on Twitter for additional information as the season approaches.