World Renowned Artists To Critique Local Bands And Perform A Concert At WWCC

Western Wyoming Community College is inviting schools to bring their jazz/pop groups to be critiqued by, and perform a concert for, three of the top musicians in the country Friday, October 20th. That evening, the public is invited to a concert performed by the three world renowned musicians Judi Vinar, Terry Burns, and Gary Gratz at 7:30PM, October 20th.

Western is excited to provide young musicians the opportunity to learn from experts, cultivate their passion for music, and provide the local community with the chance to listen to talented artists. Judi Vinar has been singing in the Twin Cities since 1989, including regular appearances with the “Wolverines Classic Jazz Orchestra”, “JazzMN Orchestra”, the “St. Croix Jazz Orchestra”, and “The Girls!” She has toured internationally with Bobby McFerrin’s a cappella group “Voicestra” since 2001. Judi also directs the Unity Minneapolis Choir.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Vocal Performance and Masters in Education, Judi taught and served on the administration of McNally Smith College for 20 years. She currently teaches at home and travels the country as Clinician and Guest Artist for Jazz and Choral Festivals. She is a member of Bobby Mcferrin’s faculty for the annual “Circle Songs” improvisation workshop at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, NY.

“The incredible thing about Judi is that no matter what style she happens to be singing, it sounds as though she doesn’t do anything else”…Rick Carlson – Pianist

Terry Burns has been a professional musician for over 40 years. As a recipient of an Individual Study Grant from The National Endowment for the Arts, Terry studied in New York with renowned educator and bass pedagogue, Rufus Reid and in Los Angeles with Bob Magnesson.

Burns has worked with and recorded with some of the biggest names in Jazz including: Mike Stern, Gene Harris, Dewey Redman, Lee Konitz, Marlena Shaw, Jane Monheit, Billy Hart, Lenny White, Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, David “Fathead” Newman, and many others.

He has appeared on over 50 recordings and has released two solo recordings and appeared in television productions, motion picture productions and performed on many sound track recordings. Burns is a clinician for JEN (formerly IAJE), MMEA, the University of Minnesota, Eastern New Mexico University, and the University of Iowa. He has received nominations for “Bassist of the Year” and “Recording of the Year” from the Minnesota Music Awards.

Terry Burns holds a BA in Music, an MA in Leadership, and is currently completing his doctorate in educational leadership. He has written five bass method texts entitled The Bass: A Comprehensive Approach , which are currently in use as Bass Department curriculum at McNally-Smith College and other institutions.

Gary has been a professional musician for 45+ years, working throughout the industry as a performer, composer, arranger and programmer. He studied piano with Lorna Michelson, Herb Wigley, Manfredo Fest, and Jill Dawe; Organ with Stephen Gabrielsen and Peter Hendrickson; and Guitar and Viola with True Sackrison and Ewa Bujak.

Gary has performed with Tony Sandler, Marilyn McCoo, Robert Robinson, Brian Duncan, Ernie Watts, Othello Molineaux, Tim Ries, and the Minnesota Vikings Band. He continues to perform regularly with Marv Dahlgren, Yolanda Bruce, Cynthia Johnson, Judi Donaghy, the Sevilles, The Sleepers, his own band and others.

As a composer/ synthesist with Herb Pilhofer Music, Gary composed music and designed sounds for numerous national TV ads including spots for Coca Cola, Discover Card, Target, and Porsche. He also performed on the soundtrack for the movie “Beautiful Girls” and coached the lead actor, Timothy Hutton, in piano technique. Gary holds a B.A. in Music from Augsburg College and a M.M. in Music Education from Boston University.

The public is encouraged to attend the Windows of the World Concert October 20th, 2017 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for non WWCC students, children, and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wwcc.tix.com, or through the WWCC Performing Arts Department.