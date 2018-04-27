World’s Tallest Active Geyser Erupts in Yellowstone

The world’s tallest active geyser, located in Yellowstone National Park, reportedly erupted this morning.

Comparing first-hand reports with seismic activity and the discharge of water, park geologists believe the eruption started at 6:30 a.m.

This is the third eruption at Steamboat Geyser in the last six weeks with activity reported on March 15 and April 19. Seismic data indicate that this eruption may have been about the same size as the eruption on April 19 and larger than the one in March. All three of these recent eruptions were smaller than the last major eruption on September 3, 2014.

The trail to Steamboat Geyser remains closed due to deep snow and ice on boardwalks.

Steamboat Geyser is located in the Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.