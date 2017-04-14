“To Write Love On Her Arms” 5K Saturday

A 5K run/walk in honor of those affected by addiction, suicide, self-harm, and depression is taking place in Rock Springs on Saturday, April 15, 2017.



The 5K is sponsored by “To Write Love On Her Arms” which is a non-profit to help for people affected by depression, suicide, addiction, and self-harm.

The event is organized by Danielle Thompson who lost her brother to suicide in 2013 and has struggled with depression herself.

“In my darkest times, To Write Love On Her Arms has been there for me, with words of wisdom and inspiration. They have also been there for countless others who have dealt with difficult things in life,” Thompson wrote in an email to Wyo4News.

Those participating in the race will meet in the southeast parking lot of Western Wyoming Community College at 10 a.m. on April 15, 2017.

Thompson has started a team called the ‘Proclaimers’ and people are invited to join her team. You can contact Danielle Thompson at thomp.djt@gmail.com or sign up for her team at https://www.classy.org/team/110294.

View Danielle’s letter and her story below:

To Write Love On Her Arms. Have you heard of them? Perhaps you have. If not, their mission statement provides a succinct explanation of what kind of an organization they are: “To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery.” My name is Danielle Thompson. I am a suicide survivor. I lost my brother, Joshua D. Thompson on August 13th, 2013, to suicide. I have also struggled with depression for most of my teenage years and my 20s. In my darkest times, To Write Love On Her Arms has been there for me, with words of wisdom and inspiration. They have also been there for countless others who have dealt with difficult things in life.

Here in Sweetwater County, no one can deny that addiction, suicide, and depression are commonalities that we deal with on a regular basis. It seems that every week, we’re reading an obituary of another person we’ve lost, or seeing an arrest of someone struggling with addiction. This is our reality. To Write Love On Her Arms does whatever they can to help, but it’s time we gave back to them. On April 15th, 2017, we will be holding a 5K in honor of those we lost, those still with us, and everyone affected by addiction, suicide, self-harm, and depression.

We will be meeting in the southeast parking lot of Western Wyoming Community College at 10:00 am, and will begin our short journey. I have started a team, called The Proclaimers, and we would love to have you join us in our endeavor. Please contact me at thomp.djt@gmail.com, sign up at https://www.classy.org/team/110294, or just donate if you’re not able to participate.

You can run, walk, jog, or even ride your bicycle.

This is something important. You are someone important. If you can help in any way, please do. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.