WWCC 37th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation Wednesday

Western Wyoming Community College will be hosting the 37th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation on Wednesday May 16th at 7:00 p.m. in the theater. This year event will feature 50 graduates.

Advertisement

The Learning Center at Western provides Wyoming High School Equivalency (formerly GED) preparation and testing at the main Rock Springs campus, as well as at outreach centers in Big Piney, Bridger Valley, Green River, Kemmerer, Pinedale, and Star Valley.

Once students pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), they receive a state-issued credential, the Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate.

Advertisement

The HiSET test is a five-part series test that evaluates general competency levels in: language arts, writing; language arts, reading; mathematics; social studies; and science. Instruction is available in the following formats: classes; self-paced study with instructor guidance; distance education with weekly instructor guidance.