WWCC Art Show & Sale Open Until January

Inverted Pathways, the end of the semester Fall Art Students’ show opened it’s doors December 1, 2017 and will remain open through January 9, 2018 in the Art Gallery at Western Wyoming Community College.

The show opened with a reception and sale of student ceramics. The presentation allowed students of all credit art classes to showcase the best of their successfully completed works.

Included in this semester-end show are works from Painting I, Design: 2D, and Drawing I, under the instruction of Professor Florence McEwin.

“Students within this first semester of drawing encounter line quality and spatial play exercises. While in Design course work, layout and composition are analyzed through design elements of line, shape, texture, space and value. Painting I encompasses both drawing and design skills while developing the application of oil paint and exploring color theory,” stated Professor McEwin.

Ceramic courses I – IV are taken by students of all levels. Offerings include hand-building and a variety of wheel thrown explorations and glaze techniques under the instruction of Bart Fetz. According to Instructor Fetz, “The extensive process of turning raw earth into a glass-like structures challenges and continually captivates the students.”

New to Wyoming and Western, the college welcomed photography instructor, Hank Ketelsen, a recent MFA graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design. His courses were digital and traditional black and white photo methodology. “Both classes are introductions to photography, therefore I emphasize making the camera operation transparent, so we can then move into expressing ideas visually,” said Ketelsen.

Through Inverted Pathways, art students have an opportunity for applied involvement in their field, developing presentation readiness and awareness of audience.

The gallery show is free and open to the public.