WWCC Begins Winter Break

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College will observe its annual Winter Break from Dec. 22, through Monday, Jan. 2. Offices in Green River and Rock Springs will be closed during the break.

Western will resume normal campus operations on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Spring 2017 semester begins Wednesday, Jan. 18. Registration for spring classes is going on now. To see the Spring schedule of classes, please go to https://www.westernwyoming.edu/registration/.

Mustang Men’s Basketball will host a Winter Basketball Camp in Rushmore Gymnasium for boys and girls in 1st through 8th grades on Monday, Jan. 2, through Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 – 8 p.m. each night. The cost is $40 per camper for advance registration and $50 for walk-in registration. For more information, or to register, contact Head Coach Ryan Orton at rorton@westernwyoming.edu.