WWCC Closed All Day

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs and Green River locations will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 5, due to winter road conditions, Western President Karla Leach announced Thursday morning.

Dr. Leach noted that Western’s snow-removal team had been hard at work on campus parking lots and sidewalks since 4 a.m. Thursday morning. With sunshine expected for the remainder of Thursday, she said, campus employees, students and visitors should be able to expect dry walkways and navigable parking areas by Friday morning.

Employees and patrons of Western’s Outreach locations should contact their local outreach coordinator to verify the status of their particular location. Contact information for Outreach sites is available at https://www.westernwyoming.edu/distance/outreach.html

Workforce training participants and members of special work groups with scheduled activities will continue to have building access through the front doors on Thursday; however, attendees may wish to verify start times. Regular classes have not yet begun at Western; the Spring 2017 semester begins Wednesday, Jan. 18.

At this time, normal campus operations are expected to resume Friday morning at their usual time. Please check Western’s home page at http://www.westernwyoming.edu for updates.