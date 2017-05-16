WWCC Commencement Ceremony May 19

ROCK SPRINGS – Approximately 450 students will be recognized for degree and certificate completion at Western Wyoming Community College during this year’s Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 19. In total, Western will confer approximately 530 degrees and certificates.

The campus has awarded more than 8,500 associate’s degrees and 2,200 certificates since its very first Commencement exercises in 1962.

This year’s Commencement will begin at 7 p.m. in Rushmore Gymnasium with Edward Elgar and Holcombe’s Processional “Pomp and Circumstance” Op. 39, No. 1, played by WWCC Faculty Matt Schaffner and Lora Meredith. The welcome will be given by Master of Ceremonies and Western Vice President for Student Learning Kim Farley.

The recipient of this year’s Outstanding Graduate Award is Macayla Arrington from Cheyenne, Wyoming. She will deliver an address to her fellow graduates.

Arrington has been involved in many on-campus and community activities. She has been a member of the women’s basketball team, a Student Ambassador, involved with the Student Nurses Association and a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

The Outstanding Graduate addresses will be followed by a performance, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”/”Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, from Performing Arts student and graduate, Angela Smith.

Troy Archuleta, academic coordinator for the University of Wyoming Outreach School, will recognize the UW Sweetwater County Outreach graduates. Dr. Aaron Jensen will recognize regional graduates for Valley City State University. Western President Karla Leach will present the Summer 2016, Fall 2016 and Spring 2017 graduates. Western Board of Trustees President Lynne Chadey will give the response.

VP Farley, assisted by the Board of Trustees and academic division chairs, will confer the degrees, certificates and honors. Trustees in addition to Chadey include: Vice President Dr. Tom Spicer; Secretary George Eckman; Treasurer Dick Boettcher, Jr.,; and members Shannon Honaker, Troy Archuletta, and Regina Clark.

Forty degree recipients completed their studies through a Western Outreach location outside of Rock Springs and Green River. Western Outreach Centers include: Baggs, Big Piney, Bridger Valley, Cokeville, Elk Mountain, Evanston, Farson, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins, Saratoga, and Star Valley.

Of the degrees and certificates, 77 were completed during Summer 2016 and 123 were completed during Fall 2016 with the remainder being completed during the semester now concluding. Final exams began at Western on May 12.

Earlier on May 19, the Department of Nursing will host its annual Nursing Pinning Ceremony for nursing students who are completing their Associate of Science in Nursing degrees this year. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in the WWCC Theatre and will be followed by a reception in the Atrium.